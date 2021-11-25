Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 320,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,494,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $170.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 143.44, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $171.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.56.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

