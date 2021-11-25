Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $162.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CM. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.22.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,920. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.22. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,228,000 after purchasing an additional 317,112 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after buying an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,919,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,685,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after buying an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.