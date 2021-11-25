Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$162.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.73.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE CM traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$149.35. 211,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,306. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$107.44 and a 12-month high of C$152.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$147.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$144.45. The firm has a market cap of C$67.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 14.4899989 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$342,976. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275 in the last three months.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.