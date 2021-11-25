Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 4,500 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,692. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOCS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

