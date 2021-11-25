Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 99,393 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2,484.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,393 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,393 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,322,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,663,057. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.