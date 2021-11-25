Canton Hathaway LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.26. 20,238,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,775,588. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.