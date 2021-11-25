Canton Hathaway LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 271.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,136,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 830,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 35,233,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,508,445. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 6.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,280,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,720,472 shares of company stock valued at $191,429,864. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

