Canton Hathaway LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.80. The company had a trading volume of 60,677,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,976,973. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $161.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

