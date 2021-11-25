Canton Hathaway LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 99.2% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $316,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,573,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,446,389. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

TSLA traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,116.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,560,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,910,182. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $940.15 and its 200-day moving average is $759.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.17, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.