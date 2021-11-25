Canton Hathaway LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,324,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,431,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.