Canton Hathaway LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 77,324,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,431,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.