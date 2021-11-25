Canton Hathaway LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 741,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 660,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOCS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

FOCS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.23. 381,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,692. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 560.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

