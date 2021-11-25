Canton Hathaway LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2,484.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,393 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 99,393 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,322,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,663,057. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

