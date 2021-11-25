Canton Hathaway LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.65. 6,109,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,219,442. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.