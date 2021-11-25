Canton Hathaway LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.7% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Amundi acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 25,684.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,756,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.97. 1,699,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,473. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

