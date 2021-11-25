Canton Hathaway LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Brookline Bancorp makes up 1.4% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC owned 0.40% of Brookline Bancorp worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after acquiring an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 141,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,037. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

