Canton Hathaway LLC Increases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $153.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,636. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $138.34 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

