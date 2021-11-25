Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $1.93 Million in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Canton Hathaway LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth $855,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period.

HACK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,784. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.29.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.