Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases Shares of 31,755 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Canton Hathaway LLC owned about 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $855,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.92. 177,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,784. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

