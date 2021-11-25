Canton Hathaway LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 61.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 108.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.8% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,022,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.81 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.79 and its 200-day moving average is $228.86. The company has a market capitalization of $395.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

