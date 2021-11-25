Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 4,244 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.12. 5,332,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,160. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.16.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

