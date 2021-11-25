Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 662 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Amundi bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,637,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.80. 60,677,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,976,973. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $161.88. The company has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

