Canton Hathaway LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.0% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.12. 5,332,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,160. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.16.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

