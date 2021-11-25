Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Capita stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Capita has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

About Capita

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

