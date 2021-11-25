Capita plc (LON:CPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capita plc (LON:CPI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 60.40 ($0.79).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capita to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Capita in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target for the company.

LON CPI opened at GBX 47.39 ($0.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £798.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.99. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.85 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

