Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,060 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

