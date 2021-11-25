Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,838,320,000 after acquiring an additional 332,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,081,845,000 after purchasing an additional 463,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $874,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,679 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

