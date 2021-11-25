Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,541 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6,450.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 278,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 274,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.