Cappasity Price Hits $0.0133 on Major Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $557,305.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

