Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 580,861 shares of company stock valued at $38,013,283 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Capri by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Capri by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Capri by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Capri by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200,868 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capri will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

