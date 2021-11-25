Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 50,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

About Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

