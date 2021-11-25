Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Trading 44.4% Higher

Shares of Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) traded up 44.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $537,550.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Cardax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories.

