Carry (CRE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $146.02 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 75.4% higher against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $172.23 million and $146.02 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00102024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00017641 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,750,011 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

