Casper Trading 26.5% Higher Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $445.21 million and $42.00 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00072613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00093352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.41 or 0.07596921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,758.88 or 0.99831333 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,496,471,843 coins and its circulating supply is 2,544,362,997 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

