Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0191

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $53,938.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00233712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012355 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.