Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 3.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $207.07. 3,879,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.28 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

