CCUniverse (UVU) Trading 31.4% Lower This Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $11,723.66 and approximately $18.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

