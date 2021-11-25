Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.74. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 13,909 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $559.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $125.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.81 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.