Centaur One Day Trading Volume Hits $568,758.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $568,758.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00236497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00089715 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

