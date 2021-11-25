Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.99

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and traded as low as $14.37. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 44,285 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CJPRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Central Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

