Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.21

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.21 and traded as high as $21.47. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 7,952 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $257.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $790,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 31.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

