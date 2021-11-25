Centrifuge Price Tops $1.64 on Major Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00002757 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $200.78 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00072726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,457.79 or 0.07513457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,116.90 or 0.99639571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 122,763,300 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

