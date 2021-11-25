Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CERN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cerner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after buying an additional 122,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cerner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after purchasing an additional 651,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

