Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 82,338 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

RYAM stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $377.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.50.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

