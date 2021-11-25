Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Shattuck Labs worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $4,763,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

STTK opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $422.89 million and a PE ratio of -6.42. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 22.61% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shattuck Labs Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

