Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 742,915 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CTMX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

CTMX stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $459.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

