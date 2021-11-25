Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 154,327 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Comstock Resources worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 228.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 205.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 830,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 761.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 857,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

