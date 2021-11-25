Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,690 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of PlayAGS worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

NYSE AGS opened at $7.34 on Thursday. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

