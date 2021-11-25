Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,360 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 24,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $446.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $36,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $756,673. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

