Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 266,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Aveanna Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

